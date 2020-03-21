10 countries are now tracking phone data as the coronavirus pandemic heralds a massive increase in surveillance

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

· As coronavirus sweeps across the globe, governments are stepping up surveillance of their citizens.

· A new live index from digital rights group Top10VPN is documenting which countries are introducing new measures to track people's phones.

· As coronavirus sweeps across the globe, governments are stepping up surveillance of their citizens.· A new live index from digital rights group Top10VPN is documenting which countries are introducing new measures to track people's phones.· Some countries are collecting anonymized data to study movement of people more



