Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Google recently announced that it wouldn’t be rolling out any new releases of Chrome and Chromium browsers for the time being. The reason, we all know, COVID-19. Now, Microsoft, whose Edge browser is also based on the Chromium project, has announced that it won’t push any future releases of Edge Chromium to the general public. […]



The post Following Google’s Lead, Microsoft ‘Pauses’ Edge Chromium Releases appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

