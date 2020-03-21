Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air

The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air

engadget Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. In a week where very few things felt normal, sitting down with a new laptop is one of the most regular things that happened. Our review of Apple's new MacBook Air won't be ready until next week, but even just a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Flights Halted In New York, Philly After Air Traffic Control Trainee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Flights Halted In New York, Philly After Air Traffic Control Trainee Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:43

 The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday. The shutdown came after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Reuters reports the FAA lifted the order...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

almondcafecreme

Adrienne⁷ ☕️ Good Morning from the first full day (after some technical difficulties) of WFH and Social Distancing. First impres… https://t.co/sSkYAtEZDA 2 days ago

TechAndComms

Tech & Comms News #Tech News: The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t.co/M5OHcJrDcA 4 days ago

ErdcHudson

HudsonERDC The Morning After First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t.co/adLew3mwG7 4 days ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t.co/0pgPAvEfh2 #engadget #tomgadget 4 days ago

techie_wiz

Techie Wiz RT @iceboxdesigns: The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t.co/GW2UlEHyIe #tech #technews https://t.co/RH1bXYJ… 4 days ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t.co/GW2UlEHyIe #tech #technews https://t.co/RH1bXYJnJL 4 days ago

rpstranslations

Tony Rosado The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air | Engadget https://t.co/cza6V6vzrk https://t.co/iNQghLPEHo 4 days ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #business #entertainment #gadgetry #gadgets #gear The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air https://t… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.