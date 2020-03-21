SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 pumped $100 million into Behavox — and the startup's CEO says that's twice what he was looking for Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Behavox, a New York startup that uses artificial intelligence to scan employee conversations, said in a statement in February that it had raised $100 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.

· Erkin Adylov, the company's CEO and founder, *told Business Insider he was originally hoping* to raise between $25 million and $50... · Behavox, a New York startup that uses artificial intelligence to scan employee conversations, said in a statement in February that it had raised $100 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.· Erkin Adylov, the company's CEO and founder, *told Business Insider he was originally hoping* to raise between $25 million and $50 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this