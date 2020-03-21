The first great video game of 2020 has arrived: 'DOOM Eternal' is the catharsis we all need in these scary times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *"DOOM Eternal" just launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.*

· *It's a gorgeous sequel to 2016's reboot of the classic "DOOM" gaming franchise.*

· *The new game is the first truly excellent game of 2020, and a perfectly cathartic experience in a bizarre moment of human history.*

· *"DOOM Eternal" just launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.*· *It's a gorgeous sequel to 2016's reboot of the classic "DOOM" gaming franchise.*· *The new game is the first truly excellent game of 2020, and a perfectly cathartic experience in a bizarre moment of human history.*

