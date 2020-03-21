The Lovebirds becomes first movie pulled from theaters due to coronavirus that’s moving to Netflix
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () As more studios try to navigate various methods of releasing their films during the coronavirus pandemic, especially now that theaters across the country have shut down, most movies have received digital releases. Paramount’s The Lovebirds, a comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, marks the first time during this period that a studio movie lost its theatrical release and will head straight to a third-party streamer — Netflix.
The Lovebirds was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 3rd, but Paramount announced last night that it will instead skip over directly to Netflix. Paramount and Netflix currently have a partnership that comprises of a few titles, according to Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos. Most notably, Paramount...
A trade group representing U.S. movie theater owners asked for emergency relief after being forced to close down. The National Association of Theatre Owners asked congress to approve loan guarantees to help with expenses. These included fixed costs, tax benefits for employers providing support to...
