The Lovebirds becomes first movie pulled from theaters due to coronavirus that’s moving to Netflix

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

As more studios try to navigate various methods of releasing their films during the coronavirus pandemic, especially now that theaters across the country have shut down, most movies have received digital releases. Paramount’s The Lovebirds, a comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, marks the first time during this period that a studio movie lost its theatrical release and will head straight to a third-party streamer — Netflix.



