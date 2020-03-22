Global  

Best Buy moves to curbside pickup only as it sees surge in orders for home office equipment

The Verge Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Best Buy moves to curbside pickup only as it sees surge in orders for home office equipmentStarting today, Best Buy is limiting its US stores to “contactless” curbside service, allowing only employees into its stores, according to a statement from the company. Orders placed on the Best Buy website or via its app will be delivered to customers’ cars outside its stores by employees.

The curbside system includes returns and exchanges, and in an email to customers, Best Buy says “if, for any reason, you didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of our employees will be more than happy to go get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car.” Best Buy has suspended its in-home installations and repair services, as well as its product trade-in and recycling services.

“We are...
