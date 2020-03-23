MasterClass is launching free, live Q&A sessions with big shots in their respective industries

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

MasterClass is known for selling access to pre-recorded online classes by a long list of people who are among the best at what they do, from tennis great Serena Williams to writer David Sedaris to chef Thomas Keller. More recently, however, the company added live Q&A sessions with these same stars as a member benefit, […] 👓 View full article

