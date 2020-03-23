Global  

Windows Defender Scans ‘Failing’ After The Latest Windows 10 Update

Fossbytes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Windows Defender Scans ‘Failing’ After The Latest Windows 10 UpdateThe latest update for Windows 10 has a bug that is directly affecting Windows Defender. The antivirus protection software is skipping certain items during the scan. Users report that most of the time, Microsoft Defender scan fails after a couple of minutes, saying that “Items were skipped during scan” due to “exclusion or network security […]

