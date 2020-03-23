Windows Defender Scans ‘Failing’ After The Latest Windows 10 Update Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

The latest update for Windows 10 has a bug that is directly affecting Windows Defender. The antivirus protection software is skipping certain items during the scan. Users report that most of the time, Microsoft Defender scan fails after a couple of minutes, saying that “Items were skipped during scan” due to “exclusion or network security […]



The post Windows Defender Scans ‘Failing’ After The Latest Windows 10 Update appeared first on Fossbytes. The latest update for Windows 10 has a bug that is directly affecting Windows Defender. The antivirus protection software is skipping certain items during the scan. Users report that most of the time, Microsoft Defender scan fails after a couple of minutes, saying that “Items were skipped during scan” due to “exclusion or network security […]The post Windows Defender Scans ‘Failing’ After The Latest Windows 10 Update appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Fossbytes "Items were skipped during scan" pops up after every scan. https://t.co/EFKUhfb0H4 #Windows #Windows10 @Windows 11 hours ago Qὖåᶄer Ṑrţs 🌊☮️💟🎶️‍🌈⚖️✊ Resistance #Bernie2020 Windows Defender, is reportedly misfiring and failing to fully complete virus scans, apparently due to some kind of… https://t.co/pYtUkfPJMW 14 hours ago