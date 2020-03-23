News24.com | Coronavirus in SA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip

A Rhodes University student has been allowed to go home and was not placed under mandatory quarantine after he returned from a trip to the US.

You Might Like

Tweets about this $3🤤: SammyWetDreams RT @Tariroyedu1: Welp.... https://t.co/qnxdPDbyFU (via ) 4 hours ago T-Dawg Welp.... https://t.co/qnxdPDbyFU (via ) 4 hours ago News South Africa https://t.co/WPjeXy3jci | Coronavirus in SA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip… https://t.co/y1MamNzdVa 4 hours ago Malusi Mkhize RT @News24: #CoronavirusinSA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip | @CebohNyambose https://t.co/Hz9JwYediq https… 4 hours ago Janine RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Coronavirus in SA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip: A Rhodes Uni… 4 hours ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Coronavirus in SA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip: A Rhodes… https://t.co/bp1w6Vlx0L 5 hours ago News24 #CoronavirusinSA: Student allowed to go home and skip quarantine after US trip | @CebohNyambose… https://t.co/GvzK8s9Z6J 7 hours ago