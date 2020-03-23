Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Enjoy a new book with discounted Kindle E-readers from $60

Enjoy a new book with discounted Kindle E-readers from $60

9to5Toys Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Amazon offers its entry-level Kindle E-reader for *$59.99 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked, as well as a match of our previous mention. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

more…

The post Enjoy a new book with discounted Kindle E-readers from $60 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Enjoy a new book with discounted Kindle E-readers from $60 https://t.co/TvJh9CuAaD https://t.co/VHQMTukXJf 3 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Enjoy a new book with discounted Kindle E-readers from $60 https://t.co/jFxFF7Cciz by @trevorjd14 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.