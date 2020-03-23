AirPrint highlights this $85 Brother AiO Laser Printer (Reg. $120+)

Global  

Office Depot offers the Brother Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for *$84.99 shipped*. Price reflected in-cart. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but has dropped to $120 lately. Today’s deal is $4 less than the Amazon all-time low price. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Grabbing this wireless printer is a great buy if you’ve not yet made the switch to laser from inkjet. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

