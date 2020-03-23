Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 offers entry-level video editing: $60 (Reg. $100)

Global  

Today only, B&H is offering Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for Mac or PC at *$59.99*. You can opt for a digital download or go with a physical disc shipped for free. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $100 at other retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal clocks in at $10 less than our previous mention. Adobe Premiere Elements takes the basic features of its more robust sibling and pares down the suite for an approachable video editing solution. With 23 step-by-step guides, Adobe walks you through the basics of making your footage come alive. Additionally, a feature called Adobe Sensei AI “powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch.” Rated 3.6/5 stars.

