Amazon is reportedly in talks to help deliver COVID-19 tests in the UK

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· The UK government has reportedly approached private delivery companies including Amazon to help deliver COVID-19 tests to health and social care workers, The Financial Times reports.

· The UK government has been under considerable pressure to ramp up its testing on NHS workers.

Amazon declined to comment when contacted



