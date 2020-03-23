Global  

Why a Canadian herring population is dying off

CBC.ca Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Herring that spawn in the spring in the Gulf of St Lawrence are on a path to extinction. A new assessment says grey seal and tuna are to blame for high natural mortality.
