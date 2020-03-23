Global  

LG G9 might be less of a flagship just like Google’s Pixel 5 w/ Snapdragon 765

9to5Google Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
LG just launched its V60 ThinQ this week without some flagship options, but with Qualcomm’s 5G-packing Snapdragon 865. Now, reports out of Korea claim that the LG G9 ThinQ might step down to a Snapdragon 765, just like we’re expecting Google to do with its Pixel 5.

The post LG G9 might be less of a flagship just like Google’s Pixel 5 w/ Snapdragon 765 appeared first on 9to5Google.
