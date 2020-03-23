Global  

Ceros launches MarkUp, a design collaboration tool for live websites

TechCrunch Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
When designers need to collaborate with other teams, they can currently turn to products like InVision and Zeplin. But Ceros creative director Jack Dixon said there’s a “pretty interesting gap in the market” — once you move beyond prototypes and start working with websites that are either live or in staging, the process starts to […]
