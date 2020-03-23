Kenyan government finally approves Loon’s internet-delivery balloons Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Alphabet's internet-delivery balloon service, Loon, has finally received approval from the Kenyan government . To help improve communication during the coronavirus pandemic , Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta fast-tracked the regulatory approval Loon and... 👓 View full article

