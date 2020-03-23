Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healthcare workers should be wearing to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus (TSLA)

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cleveland Deburring RT @MfrsNews: Elon Musk says about 1,200 ventilators for coronavirus patients ready this week as Tesla, Facebook and Apple donate face mask… 34 minutes ago Sam E. Antar RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healt… 55 minutes ago Sarah☭ Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask he… https://t.co/vKVQwkBi6k 2 hours ago ANDREA RT @raybae689: Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healthcare… 2 hours ago Manufacturers' News, Inc. Elon Musk says about 1,200 ventilators for coronavirus patients ready this week as Tesla, Facebook and Apple donate… https://t.co/34TeKduGdK 2 hours ago David P Forsyth @Tao23 Elon Musk says Tesla it will have 1,000 ventilators ready next week, along with a quarter million N-95 masks… https://t.co/nMlmmuAbRP 2 hours ago ♡ 🇦🇲 RT @greenspank: Because ventilators and masks require strict approvals so faulty ones don’t kill people. And to the original point, people… 2 hours ago Carolyn Klimp Elon Musk Says About 1,200 Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients Ready This Week as Tesla, Facebook an... #Topbuzz https://t.co/Ny6aJMAuic 2 hours ago