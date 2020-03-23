Global  

Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healthcare workers should be wearing to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healthcare workers should be wearing to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus (TSLA)· Elon Musk is recommending not wearing N95 face masks, the mask experts recommend healthcare workers wear to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus. 
· "N95 masks are a pain to wear btw," Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Less onerous masks are better most of the time."
· N95 masks can block out at least 95% of...
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Guidelines For Healthcare Workers To Return To Work After Positive Test

Guidelines For Healthcare Workers To Return To Work After Positive Test 01:25

 The state has guidelines for healthcare workers to follow for returning to work after a positive coronavirus test, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

cdmcmachine

Cleveland Deburring RT @MfrsNews: Elon Musk says about 1,200 ventilators for coronavirus patients ready this week as Tesla, Facebook and Apple donate face mask… 34 minutes ago

SamAntar

Sam E. Antar RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healt… 55 minutes ago

dearsarah

Sarah☭ Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask he… https://t.co/vKVQwkBi6k 2 hours ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Elon Musk says N95 masks are 'a pain to wear' and claims other masks are 'better,' but experts say it's the mask healthcare… 2 hours ago

MfrsNews

Manufacturers' News, Inc. Elon Musk says about 1,200 ventilators for coronavirus patients ready this week as Tesla, Facebook and Apple donate… https://t.co/34TeKduGdK 2 hours ago

DavidPForsyth

David P Forsyth @Tao23 Elon Musk says Tesla it will have 1,000 ventilators ready next week, along with a quarter million N-95 masks… https://t.co/nMlmmuAbRP 2 hours ago

wifigoddess

♡ 🇦🇲 RT @greenspank: Because ventilators and masks require strict approvals so faulty ones don’t kill people. And to the original point, people… 2 hours ago

KlimpCarolyn

Carolyn Klimp Elon Musk Says About 1,200 Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients Ready This Week as Tesla, Facebook an... #Topbuzz https://t.co/Ny6aJMAuic 2 hours ago

