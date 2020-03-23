hide.me quintuples its data limit for users of its free VPN tier

Global  

betanews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
There are a lot of VPN services to choose from these days, and a lot of reasons for wanting to use one. But there is the matter of money to consider. Whether you're strapped for cash, or just want to give a VPN a serious test drive before committing to it, the more generous the free data allowance the better. hide.me is one of many VPNs that offers a free package, and it has just announced that the data allowance for people on this tier has increased fivefold. The increase to 10GB per month is generous, but the way the… [Continue Reading]
