Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation

Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation

betanews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 Coronavirus is undoubtedly a bad thing. However, there are some good things to come from the tragedy. Companies are stepping up to accommodate the needs of customers. For instance, some insurance companies are temporarily not canceling policies for non-payment, while some restaurants are offering free food delivery. From an entertainment perspective, Disney+ released Frozen 2 early, while some streaming services such as Sling TV, are offering some totally free content. Today, Google and T-Mobile announce a really nice promotion to help some folks bored at home in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile customers can… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Free toilet paper being given to customers with every carry-out order at local restaurant

Free toilet paper being given to customers with every carry-out order at local restaurant 02:07

 Free toilet paper being given to customers with every carry-out order at local restaurant

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrideOfLinux

Christine Hall I guess that while people are self isolation is a good time to get them hooked on a service: Google provides FREE Y… https://t.co/Ph5wLDsnvX 2 days ago

joviannfeed

Jovi Umawing Beta News | "Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation" https://t.co/OdIXb6OT6V 2 days ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli RT @blindtechtalk: Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation | BetaNews https://t.co/WJyfkg0iz9 2 days ago

blindtechtalk

blind tech talk jordan yanez Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation | BetaNews https://t.co/WJyfkg0iz9 2 days ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com RT @Dov_EL: Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation https://t.co/QI9EJYvqAH Great GOOGLE ! 2 days ago

Dov_EL

El-Elyon עליון 🇮🇹 🇫🇷🇬🇧 Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation https://t.co/QI9EJYvqAH Great GOOGLE ! 2 days ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation (Brian Fagioli/Betanews) https://t.co/IT3sw4h9BR 2 days ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation ⁦@Google⁩ ⁦@TMobile⁩ ⁦@YouTube⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/XdTmYgDNBT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.