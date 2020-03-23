Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain on supply chain (AMZN)

Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain on supply chain (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain on supply chain (AMZN)· Many Amazon products are now showing shipment delays of over a month.
· Marketplace experts say those delays are more severely affecting non-Prime orders.
· The move shows Amazon is focusing its shipping resources on Prime orders, largely foregoing those without the Prime membership.
· Roughly 35% of Amazon shoppers in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3

Italy shuts all non-strategic business activities until April 3 01:04

 Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday (March 21) that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those needed to maintain the country's supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

herrkusuma

Climate Comms Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain… https://t.co/KpYnD75I5P 2 hours ago

PaxNostrum

~0~ #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @businessinsider: Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain on… 3 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain… https://t.co/vOBUy9Zrcp 4 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain… https://t.co/yDJYXsTBui 4 hours ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain… https://t.co/bksZSzJHsB 4 hours ago

FreedZach

Zach Freed RT @eugenekim222: Amazon’s 1-month shipment delays more severely affecting non-Prime orders. Shows willingness to largely give up on them a… 4 hours ago

eugenekim222

Eugene Kim Amazon’s 1-month shipment delays more severely affecting non-Prime orders. Shows willingness to largely give up on… https://t.co/yGb54qlE5a 4 hours ago

SteveDavisMktg

Steve Davis Mktg Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain… https://t.co/Fbco9Gco1E 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.