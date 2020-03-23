Amazon's latest shipment delays show it's willing to largely give up on non-Prime orders as coronavirus puts strain on supply chain (AMZN)

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Many Amazon products are now showing shipment delays of over a month.

· Marketplace experts say those delays are more severely affecting non-Prime orders.

· The move shows Amazon is focusing its shipping resources on Prime orders, largely foregoing those without the Prime membership.

· Many Amazon products are now showing shipment delays of over a month.· Marketplace experts say those delays are more severely affecting non-Prime orders.· The move shows Amazon is focusing its shipping resources on Prime orders, largely foregoing those without the Prime membership.· Roughly 35% of Amazon shoppers in



