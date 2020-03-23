Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19

EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19

TechCrunch Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The European Parliament will temporarily allow electronic voting by email as MEPs are forced to work remotely during the coronavirus crisis. A spokeswoman for the parliament confirmed today that an “alternative electronic voting procedure” has been agree for the plenary session that will take place on March 26. “This voting procedure is temporary and valid […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CaptainXtra

Joseph RT @echo_pbreyer: Embarassing: EU parliament moves to email voting 🤦. An expert believes it's ok for votes on public record. Russians will… 4 minutes ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/fGDelD4qHp #tech #marketing #technews https://t.co/iHNomG9AeP 39 minutes ago

Cellular_PP

Cellular RT @TechCrunch: EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 https://t.co/SvugOaHPRi by @riptari https://t.co/p43CyqYdJ8 1 hour ago

StoryBoardQuick

StoryBoard Quick App EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/BUrbW5DbS5 https://t.co/bMe4zH8Jyw 1 hour ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 https://t.co/QVP7podngI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.