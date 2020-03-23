EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The European Parliament will temporarily allow electronic voting by email as MEPs are forced to work remotely during the coronavirus crisis. A spokeswoman for the parliament confirmed today that an “alternative electronic voting procedure” has been agree for the plenary session that will take place on March 26. “This voting procedure is temporary and valid […] 👓 View full article

