Google Chrome and Chrome OS are set to skip version 82 due to delays

9to5Google Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Last week, it was announced that Google would be pausing its standard update schedule for Chrome and Chrome OS, instead keeping version 80 running well with bug and security fixes. Now we’re learning that, due to these delays, there won’t even be a version 82 of Chrome or Chrome OS.

