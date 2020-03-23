The CTO of SAP explains how it helped build a tool to help the German government bring tens of thousands of stranded citizens home faster amid the coronavirus crisis (SAP)

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *SAP created a mobile site for the German government to help bring its citizens home faster amid the coronavirus crisis.*

· *The site lets German register and quickly make travel arrangements with commercial airlines. The German government has allocated 50 million euros for the return-home campaign.*

· *"You can say where... · *SAP created a mobile site for the German government to help bring its citizens home faster amid the coronavirus crisis.*· *The site lets German register and quickly make travel arrangements with commercial airlines. The German government has allocated 50 million euros for the return-home campaign.*· *"You can say where 👓 View full article

