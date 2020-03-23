How to find someone on Slack on a computer or mobile device

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· You can easily find someone Slack to direct message them if you know the contact's name.

· If you don't know your potential contacts' names, you'll need to use the regular search bar to type in phrases they've said or work titles that are associated with them.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · You can easily find someone Slack to direct message them if you know the contact's name.· If you don't know your potential contacts' names, you'll need to use the regular search bar to type in phrases they've said or work titles that are associated with them.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

