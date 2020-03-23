Global  

How to find someone on Slack on a computer or mobile device

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
How to find someone on Slack on a computer or mobile device· You can easily find someone Slack to direct message them if you know the contact's name.
· If you don't know your potential contacts' names, you'll need to use the regular search bar to type in phrases they've said or work titles that are associated with them.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
