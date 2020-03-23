Global  

F1 Drivers To Compete In Official ‘F1 2019 PC Game’ Amid COVID-19 Threat

Fossbytes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
With most sports events getting canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, athletes are turning to video games to keep up the competition. And Formula 1 organizers are following a similar trend by hosting the F1 eSports Virtual Grand Prix Series. So, what’s going to happen is “a number of current F1 drivers” will play Codemasters’ […]

