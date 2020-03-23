Global  

Ransomware posing as a coronavirus app is threatening people for money

betanews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has created some confusing times. Trying to get a better handle on the situation, some people have looked to mobile apps to track the spread of the disease. These users were shocked to find they had accidentally installed a malware app instead. An Android app called "COVID19 Tracker" marketed itself as a virus map to people worried about the outbreak. Users searching for an app to show the spread of the virus found a link to COVID19 Tracker, which claimed to do just that. Instead of getting it from the Google Play Store, they would have to download… [Continue Reading]
