How to italicize text in Google Hangouts and use other formatting options

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
How to italicize text in Google Hangouts and use other formatting options· *You can italicize text in Google Hangouts in the desktop version on your Mac or PC.*
· *If you use the classic version of Google Hangouts, you can create italicized, bold, or underlined text using keyboard shortcuts.
*
· *Google's new platforms, Google Hangouts Chat and Meet allow for text formatting using simple symbols...
