Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Target is offering the Google Nest Hub Max at *$199* *shipped*. However, those with a RedCard will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price further to *$189.05* *shipped*. Matched at Best Buy for *$199.99*. Normally $229, this sale offers nearly 20% off and is the best price that we’ve tracked since Black Friday. We have seen it drop to $159 once before, but the RedCard deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a front-facing 6.5MP camera, the Nest Hub Max can help you keep in contact with loved ones throughout the time that we’re social distancing. Plus, it takes command of your smart home and functions as a fantastic speaker to enjoy your favorite songs on. Want to learn more? Check out our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…



The post Google’s Nest Hub Max has a built-in camera at second-best price from $189 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

