9to5Toys Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for *$1,499 shipped*. Also available direct from Razer. Usually selling for $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, is still one of the first few times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low set back in December. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage. Despite the thin form-factor, you’ll enjoy plenty of I/O like Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports, and more. This model is centered around an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, which allows you to enjoy a variety of AAA titles. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more about Razer’s Blade Stealth in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional information.

The post Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop and score an Amazon low appeared first on 9to5Toys.
