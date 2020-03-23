Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Assistant adds useful ‘coronavirus tips’ as Discover adds news shortcut

Google Assistant adds useful ‘coronavirus tips’ as Discover adds news shortcut

9to5Google Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As the novel coronavirus has spread globally, it’s vital that the right information to be made available to everyone. In its continued efforts, today Google has added a new “coronavirus tips” shortcut to Assistant, as well as another shortcut for finding the latest news on the subject.

more…

The post Google Assistant adds useful ‘coronavirus tips’ as Discover adds news shortcut appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Tips - Get your car ready for Coronavirus

Tips - Get your car ready for Coronavirus 03:03

 Tips - Get your car ready for Coronavirus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.