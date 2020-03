False messages are circulating that claim Netflix is giving away 'free passes' during the coronavirus pandemic (NFLX)

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· False messages are claiming Netflix is offering free passes during the coronavirus pandemic.

· A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the company is not involved in the phony promotion.

· Netflix has been a common target for phishing schemes that attempt to lure people into giving up their personal data... · False messages are claiming Netflix is offering free passes during the coronavirus pandemic.· A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the company is not involved in the phony promotion.· Netflix has been a common target for phishing schemes that attempt to lure people into giving up their personal data 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Netflix establishes $100 million fund to support TV and film workers during coronavirus shutdown 00:38 Bosses at streaming giant Netflix are doing their bit to help those in the TV and film industry who have lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic with a $100 million dollar support fund.