News24.com | Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs - Sanef on lockdown

Sanef says that it is essential that journalists be allowed to do their jobs so that ordinary citizens have a clear understanding of what is happening in their country.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TiaraRay RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs - Sanef on lockdown https://t.co/jCZf7YuIJF 22 minutes ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs - Sanef on lockdown: Sanef says that it is ess… 1 hour ago Sipho Dzimba-Malamule Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs - Sanef on lockdown https://t.co/S6C3bywctR (via ) 2 hours ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs - Sanef on lockdown: Sanef says that it is… https://t.co/OIsTy2MZIr 2 hours ago World News Now https://t.co/kx5Xe3bSxQ | Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs – Sanef on lockdown https://t.co/htFNPe8NQ4 2 hours ago