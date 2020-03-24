Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shortage in the face of coronavirus
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that he sourced 1,255 ventilators and shipped them to Los Angeles in order to help medical facilities in the US facing shortages due to coronavirus.
· "China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night &...
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said his factories are working to produce ventilators for the U.S. According to Business Insider, Musk said the country faces possible shortage because of the coronavirus epidemic. Musk made the statement after several users on Twitter urged him to help with the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
BOBBY BONABI RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shortage… 2 hours ago
The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll Elon Musk said he sourced 1 255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worri… https://t.co/2OEfctcPhw 2 hours ago
Election News Channel Elon Musk said he sourced 1 255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shorta… https://t.co/ssTYNFYmNk 3 hours ago
Jacob Perry Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shorta… https://t.co/QlLia0FZ9G 4 hours ago
Sagar Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shorta… https://t.co/flTg7PId4i 4 hours ago
MrTopStep Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shorta… https://t.co/dDcd4lzD7e 4 hours ago
AlainCo #JeSuisPrometheen Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shorta… https://t.co/QaJxnRrfho 4 hours ago
Pratik Desai, PhD He can’t be trusted always but if Elon is right and China has surplus of Ventilators, it may not be a bad idea to s… https://t.co/OLdUOfr4c7 5 hours ago