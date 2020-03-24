Global  

Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shortage in the face of coronavirus

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shortage in the face of coronavirus· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that he sourced 1,255 ventilators and shipped them to Los Angeles in order to help medical facilities in the US facing shortages due to coronavirus. 
· "China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night &...
News video: Elon Musk Responds To Pleas To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak

Elon Musk Responds To Pleas To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said his factories are working to produce ventilators for the U.S. According to Business Insider, Musk said the country faces possible shortage because of the coronavirus epidemic. Musk made the statement after several users on Twitter urged him to help with the...

