Elon Musk said he sourced 1,255 ventilators from China and shipped them to Los Angeles as US worries about a shortage in the face of coronavirus

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that he sourced 1,255 ventilators and shipped them to Los Angeles in order to help medical facilities in the US facing shortages due to coronavirus.

· "China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night &



