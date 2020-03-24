Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Redmi K30 Pro is Xiaomi’s new price-performance champion

The Redmi K30 Pro is Xiaomi’s new price-performance champion

The Verge Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Redmi K30 Pro is Xiaomi’s new price-performance championXiaomi has announced the Redmi K30 Pro, its latest high-spec-low-price contender. It’s the sequel to the K20 Pro (in Asia) / Mi 9T Pro (in Europe), one of last year’s most buzzed-about phones — at least in the regions where Xiaomi actually sells phones.

Unlike the K20 Pro, the K30 Pro is visually quite a bit different from its non-Pro predecessor, which was launched in China in December. There’s a circular camera module with four lenses arranged in a square, and Xiaomi is also bringing back the pop-up selfie camera as opposed to the regular K30’s hole-punch cutout.

The K30 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 processor, which means it also offers 5G support. The 6.67 inch screen is a 1080p AMOLED panel with HDR10+, although it looks like the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techscico

Tech SciCo Redmi 98" Smart TV MAX launched in China today. Specs: - 4K ultra-high image quality - 192 partition dynamic backl… https://t.co/YoqjgBtZZX 41 seconds ago

duvvurujaswant1

[email protected] RT @stufflistings: Had to delete my earlier tweet. Redmi K30 Pro is #underpriced. #Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiK30 #RedmiK30Pro https://t.co/zSEsFp… 2 minutes ago

Gajwani_Hitesh1

HITESH GAJWANI RT @stufflistings: These are the products launched today. #Xiaomi #redmi #redmik30 #redmik30Pro #KINO https://t.co/ZyttiPuDtu 2 minutes ago

AndroidSaint

Abdul Q. Such a sweet gesture 😍! Sorely needed example, especially when some companies have actually been axing employees.… https://t.co/dB5nopfAno 3 minutes ago

GitIncorporated

Git Incorporated Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Unlocked 6GB + 128GB Purple Mobile Phone https://t.co/wC3vnMlLRn https://t.co/sL8mGZV9kG 3 minutes ago

marijuanapy

Marijuanapy Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Unlocked 6GB + 128GB Purple Mobile Phone https://t.co/pNc7Yvvm5F https://t.co/2R8uvLRZVz 3 minutes ago

Growhen1

Growhen Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Unlocked 6GB + 128GB Purple Mobile Phone https://t.co/fZv5E2uMG4 https://t.co/8wVLrTYo8w 4 minutes ago

FarMedicine

Far Medicine Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Unlocked 6GB + 128GB Purple Mobile Phone https://t.co/jOSFzBEeXW https://t.co/SHuWaZ9n8K 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.