Amazon has kicked 3,900 sellers off its platform for price gouging during the coronavirus crisis

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Amazon announced Monday that it has booted 3,900 sellers off its platform for price gouging.

· The coronavirus crisis has sent demand for deliveries of medical and household items skyrocketing.

· Sellers have tried to take advantage, charging extortionate prices for items such as hand sanitizer and toilet roll.

