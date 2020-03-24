VPNs are tracking and recording their users

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

With more people working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis, it's concerning to find that top VPNs are recording their users and potentially leaking their data according to new research. Comparison site VPNpro analyzed 114 VPNs and found that, of those, 102 have websites with trackers on them and 26 of those websites have 10 or more trackers. Many of these trackers involve third parties with reputations for not respecting user privacy. VPNpro has identified 34 different trackers that are bad for privacy, these include Taboola, Zendesk, Adroll, BlueKai and OpenX. OpenX, for example, has been accused of violating…


