Arlo Pro 3 supports HomeKit, deals today from $150 for a limited time

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers various Arlo Pro 3 security camera systems on sale from *$149.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Arlo Pro 3 bundle with two cameras for *$329.99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $500 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings along with support for HomeKit. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

