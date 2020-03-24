Download Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $60, today only (40% off)

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for Mac or PC at *$59.99 as a digital download*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal marking a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Adobe Photoshop Elements takes the most popular features from the brand’s powerful software suite and packages them together in a more approachable (and affordable) offering. Made with entry-level photo editing in mind, Adobe delivers step-by-step guides that help make “incredible effects and creations with 55 guided edits.” Other features like automated edits, skin smoothing, and more all ensure that your pictures will be looking top-notch following a few changes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.



