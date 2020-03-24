Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Download Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $60, today only (40% off)

Download Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $60, today only (40% off)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for Mac or PC at *$59.99 as a digital download*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal marking a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Adobe Photoshop Elements takes the most popular features from the brand’s powerful software suite and packages them together in a more approachable (and affordable) offering. Made with entry-level photo editing in mind, Adobe delivers step-by-step guides that help make “incredible effects and creations with 55 guided edits.” Other features like automated edits, skin smoothing, and more all ensure that your pictures will be looking top-notch following a few changes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

more…

The post Download Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $60, today only (40% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.