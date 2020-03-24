Ford is working with 3M and GE to produce respirators and ventilators, and the UAW to make medical equipment, as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies (F)

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Ford will work with 3M, GE, and the UAW to make respirators, ventilators and medical face shields.

· "This is such a critical time for America and the world," Ford chairman Bill Ford said in a statement.

