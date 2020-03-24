Global  

Ford is working with 3M and GE to produce respirators and ventilators, and the UAW to make medical equipment, as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies (F)

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Ford is working with 3M and GE to produce respirators and ventilators, and the UAW to make medical equipment, as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies (F)· Ford will work with 3M, GE, and the UAW to make respirators, ventilators and medical face shields.
· "This is such a critical time for America and the world," Ford chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. 
Ford announced Tuesday that it would work with 3M to produce...
News video: Local hospitals accept donations of respirator masks

Local hospitals accept donations of respirator masks 02:58

 Some local construction companies who may be experiencing a work slowdown because of coronavirus are donating their particulate respirators to medical professionals who can put them to good use.

KimbaResists

Wendy_D RT @NewDay: Ford announced that it’s working with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce medical equipment and protective gear for health care wor… 31 seconds ago

BlueWave215

Runnergal4life 👩🏽‍🦱✌🏽🌊 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ⁦@Ford⁩!!! Ford working with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators - CNN https://t.co/V4pIbkzp8b 1 minute ago

CaptainClark28

Twisted Tea RT @EITMonline: Ford is working with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators. https://t.co/VzAfbNc89S 1 minute ago

JoyceLe43164250

Joyce Lewis RT @MelissaAFrancis: Ford is working with 3M to manufacture at scale Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs). Ford and 3M are collaborati… 2 minutes ago

CathyNiemiller

Cathy Niemiller RT @CitizenCohn: This looks promising. Right away: Producing face shields and, using seat fans, producing negative pressure masks. Later… 2 minutes ago

BurnettGraceM

Grace Maral Burnett RT @shiramstein: BREAKING: Ford Motor Co. is working with GE to "dramatically increase" capability of ventilators and with 3M to increase p… 2 minutes ago

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @LaMonicaBuzz: Ford is working with two other American industrial titans to help make vital medical equipment in the midst of the corona… 4 minutes ago

shiramstein

Shira Stein BREAKING: Ford Motor Co. is working with GE to "dramatically increase" capability of ventilators and with 3M to inc… https://t.co/Vv5xqDZRfy 4 minutes ago

