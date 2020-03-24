Global  

This ancient 'worm' was forerunner to most animals — including us

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020
A worm-like creature smaller than a grain of rice that burrowed on the seafloor in search of meals like dead organic matter about 555 million years ago may be the evolutionary forerunner of most animals living today — including people.
