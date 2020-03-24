Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Curiosity recently took a new Mars selfie immediately before climbing its steepest slope yet. NASA has also shared a video detailing how the rover takes all those impressive selfies.



The post Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb appeared first on ExtremeTech. Curiosity recently took a new Mars selfie immediately before climbing its steepest slope yet. NASA has also shared a video detailing how the rover takes all those impressive selfies.The post Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Navtej Matharu Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb - ExtremeTech https://t.co/VrTMXSAHvw 1 minute ago BITPRIME.CO Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/5cQDnVcQrR https://t.co/QDsV1laWYY 27 minutes ago Darren Culbreath #MarsRover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb #ExtremeTech https://t.co/h6830plWlf https://t.co/oeGWFSQeyn 35 minutes ago David Heatherly Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb | ExtremeTech https://t.co/hilW50X0XM 53 minutes ago Don Green RT @ExtremeTech: Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/XGu5EhkxEV https://t.co/TyNY7dSvUK 56 minutes ago ExtremeTech Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/XGu5EhkxEV https://t.co/TyNY7dSvUK 58 minutes ago taklog NASA news: Curiosity rover snaps a breathtaking selfie on Mars – 360-degree panorama - https://t.co/ZWlNNuxzmA… https://t.co/RTpv9GaAZN 1 day ago sunicamarkovic NASA news: Curiosity rover snaps a breathtaking selfie on Mars – 360-degree panorama https://t.co/VwWL3S9y3u MyLate… https://t.co/FrFyZ0gtdo 1 day ago