Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb

Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record ClimbCuriosity recently took a new Mars selfie immediately before climbing its steepest slope yet. NASA has also shared a video detailing how the rover takes all those impressive selfies. 

The post Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

navtejm

Navtej Matharu Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb - ExtremeTech https://t.co/VrTMXSAHvw 1 minute ago

Bitprimeco

BITPRIME.CO Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/5cQDnVcQrR https://t.co/QDsV1laWYY 27 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #MarsRover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb #ExtremeTech https://t.co/h6830plWlf https://t.co/oeGWFSQeyn 35 minutes ago

oradbsec

David Heatherly Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb | ExtremeTech https://t.co/hilW50X0XM 53 minutes ago

donmgreen

Don Green RT @ExtremeTech: Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/XGu5EhkxEV https://t.co/TyNY7dSvUK 56 minutes ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech Mars Rover Snaps New Selfie Before Record Climb https://t.co/XGu5EhkxEV https://t.co/TyNY7dSvUK 58 minutes ago

aklogteach

taklog NASA news: Curiosity rover snaps a breathtaking selfie on Mars – 360-degree panorama - https://t.co/ZWlNNuxzmA… https://t.co/RTpv9GaAZN 1 day ago

sunicamarkovic

sunicamarkovic NASA news: Curiosity rover snaps a breathtaking selfie on Mars – 360-degree panorama https://t.co/VwWL3S9y3u MyLate… https://t.co/FrFyZ0gtdo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.