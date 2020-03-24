Global  

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, 8K video, sub-$500 price tag

9to5Google Tuesday, 24 March 2020
The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro has now gone official in China and the device sports some seriously impressive internals for a very affordable price tag.

The post Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, 8K video, sub-$500 price tag appeared first on 9to5Google.
