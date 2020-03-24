The true impact of SpaceX’s Starlink constellation on astronomy is coming into focus Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Ckoirama Observatory in Chile, while a trail of Starlink satellites pass overhead. | Photo by Rodrigo Maluenda



Ever since SpaceX launched its first batch of internet-beaming satellites last year, astronomers have watched with dread as the company continued to blast more spacecraft into orbit. Could this ballooning constellation of bright satellites fill the night sky with artificial light and muck up observations of the Universe for years to come? Now, new data is partially validating what many astronomers have feared since that first launch.



