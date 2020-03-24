Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It

Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves ItEverybody thinks Half-Life: Alyx is one of the best, most revolutionary games ever. If you're stuck in the house there are worse ways to spend 10-15 hours if you've got a VR headset -- and not many better ones.

The post Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Haylloh

Haylloh Test Half-Life: Alyx https://t.co/HVqcoZy598 2 minutes ago

Welliamhere456

Alex Speirs RT @AngryJoeShow: Half-Life: Alyx Review - Extended Spoilers Discussion! We talk the Plot & Future of Half-Life: Alyx and the franchise! Do… 3 minutes ago

thekarlo2nd

The Kλrlo RT @IGN: In a lot of ways, Half-Life: Alyx feels like a game from the future - one that the rest of VR gaming will take a good long while t… 4 minutes ago

Bitprimeco

BITPRIME.CO Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It https://t.co/I36rjXSgwf https://t.co/lLqSxJt4O2 6 minutes ago

HipHopToGo

HipHopToGo The Morning After: 'Half-Life: Alyx' is exactly what we've been waiting for https://t.co/2ytNLDMd7i 8 minutes ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze The Morning After: 'Half-Life: Alyx' is exactly what we've been waiting for https://t.co/RP3OTPfu2T 9 minutes ago

CaYD4D

Nathan🌐 RT @Nibellion: Half-Life: Alyx review scores VG247 5/5 IGN 10 UploadVR 5/5 VGC 5/5 PC Gamer 92 EDGE 9 USGamer 4.5/5 Gamespot 9 Destructoid… 10 minutes ago

VRBugStream

VR Bug ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ Review – Valve Delivers One of VR’s Best Games Yet https://t.co/O7TDmmqnsS By @RtoVR #VRNews… https://t.co/rlCb7Pu3Gv 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.