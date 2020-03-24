Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Everybody thinks Half-Life: Alyx is one of the best, most revolutionary games ever. If you're stuck in the house there are worse ways to spend 10-15 hours if you've got a VR headset -- and not many better ones.



The post Half-Life: Alyx Review Roundup: Everyone Loves It appeared first on ExtremeTech.

