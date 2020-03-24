The Tokyo Olympics were just postponed until 2021 — here's why that could be terrible for the TV industry Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Live TV has been carrying the TV industry, but the Tokyo Summer Olympics being postponed until 2021 over the coronavirus serves as another reminder of the industry's vulnerability.

· The longtime Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal previously said it was "full steam ahead" for the Olympics, but the company subsequently said... · Live TV has been carrying the TV industry, but the Tokyo Summer Olympics being postponed until 2021 over the coronavirus serves as another reminder of the industry's vulnerability.· The longtime Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal previously said it was "full steam ahead" for the Olympics, but the company subsequently said 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Justin Larson RT @retrowaretv: Much like in the film Akira, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were just not in the cards... 24 minutes ago Michael RT @declanvarley: Irish fencing team 'gutted' by postponement of Tokyo Olympics. "We were just peaking," says captain Paddy O'Malley. https… 28 minutes ago Retroware Much like in the film Akira, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were just not in the cards... 2 hours ago David Taylor This just stinks. First it was the 1980 Moscow boycott, then it was the 1984 LA games which were boycotted. Now i… https://t.co/e6FIGuO2Ot 2 hours ago Masimbi彡 RT @KiigenKoech: Japan and the IOC were insane to believe the world was going to be ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Just like the UEFA E… 3 hours ago Irishetchings RT @digital_arts: 😑 re: Olympics postponement. That's a lot of creativity we'll miss out on (for now); the posters were just the start of… 3 hours ago Kiigen K. Koech Japan and the IOC were insane to believe the world was going to be ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Just like the… https://t.co/fBQWIkEXIM 3 hours ago Digital Arts 😑 re: Olympics postponement. That's a lot of creativity we'll miss out on (for now); the posters were just the sta… https://t.co/uTstGrYVRN 3 hours ago