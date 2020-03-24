Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Tokyo Olympics were just postponed until 2021 — here's why that could be terrible for the TV industry

The Tokyo Olympics were just postponed until 2021 — here's why that could be terrible for the TV industry

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Tokyo Olympics were just postponed until 2021 — here's why that could be terrible for the TV industry· Live TV has been carrying the TV industry, but the Tokyo Summer Olympics being postponed until 2021 over the coronavirus serves as another reminder of the industry's vulnerability.
· The longtime Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal previously said it was "full steam ahead" for the Olympics, but the company subsequently said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JBLars

Justin Larson RT @retrowaretv: Much like in the film Akira, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were just not in the cards... 24 minutes ago

mdonnellan2005

Michael RT @declanvarley: Irish fencing team 'gutted' by postponement of Tokyo Olympics. "We were just peaking," says captain Paddy O'Malley. https… 28 minutes ago

retrowaretv

Retroware Much like in the film Akira, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were just not in the cards... 2 hours ago

DavidTaylorNYC

David Taylor This just stinks. First it was the 1980 Moscow boycott, then it was the 1984 LA games which were boycotted. Now i… https://t.co/e6FIGuO2Ot 2 hours ago

jnrmbuvi

Masimbi彡 RT @KiigenKoech: Japan and the IOC were insane to believe the world was going to be ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Just like the UEFA E… 3 hours ago

irishetchings

Irishetchings RT @digital_arts: 😑 re: Olympics postponement. That's a lot of creativity we'll miss out on (for now); the posters were just the start of… 3 hours ago

KiigenKoech

Kiigen K. Koech Japan and the IOC were insane to believe the world was going to be ready for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Just like the… https://t.co/fBQWIkEXIM 3 hours ago

digital_arts

Digital Arts 😑 re: Olympics postponement. That's a lot of creativity we'll miss out on (for now); the posters were just the sta… https://t.co/uTstGrYVRN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.