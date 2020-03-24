Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage organizers from Husky, DEWALT, and more Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 25% off *select garage organization systems and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Husky’s 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench for *$284.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $380 but generally is listed at $350. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention. This low-profile workbench offers a “durable” wood platform, drawer, and pegboard storage system. It’s ideal for setups where space may be at a premium. Includes a single drawer as well for extra storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…



The post Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage organizers from Husky, DEWALT, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anith Gopal Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage organizers from Husky, DEWALT, and more https://t.co/uasb5NqwMI 1 hour ago Tamer Maher Zaid RT @9to5toys: Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage organizers from Husky, DEWALT, and more https://t.co/PJ7eDTub38 by @trevorjd14 1 hour ago 9to5Toys Home Depot takes up to 25% off garage organizers from Husky, DEWALT, and more https://t.co/PJ7eDTub38 by @trevorjd14 1 hour ago