News24.com | OPINION: Youth climate activists call for countrywide community support in response to Covid-19 crisis

News24 Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Ramaphosa’s firm response to the COVID-19 crisis has inspired the youth. However, with existing inequalities, the lasting effects of spatial apartheid planning and high rates of TB, HIV, poverty and malnutrition in South Africa, those who can, must step up to prevent the worst through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, writes *Kate Birch*, *Gabriel Klaasen*, *Sairusha Govindsamy* and *Nick Ford*.
