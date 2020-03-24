News24.com | OPINION: Youth climate activists call for countrywide community support in response to Covid-19 crisis

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

President Ramaphosa's firm response to the COVID-19 crisis has inspired the youth. However, with existing inequalities, the lasting effects of spatial apartheid planning and high rates of TB, HIV, poverty and malnutrition in South Africa, those who can, must step up to prevent the worst through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, writes *Kate Birch*, *Gabriel Klaasen*, *Sairusha Govindsamy* and *Nick Ford*.


