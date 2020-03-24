Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > San Francisco startups have suspended sales of at-home coronavirus test kits after the FDA issued a warning

San Francisco startups have suspended sales of at-home coronavirus test kits after the FDA issued a warning

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
San Francisco startups have suspended sales of at-home coronavirus test kits after the FDA issued a warning· San Francisco startups Nurx and Carbon Health have stopped offering at-home coronavirus testing kits. 
· Both startups suspended sales after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning last week that it had not authorized testing for the virus at home. 
· As of March 20, the US had one of the lowest rates of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA approves San Diego company's new Coronavirus test kits

FDA approves San Diego company's new Coronavirus test kits 01:59

 FDA approves San Diego company, Hologic's new Coronavirus test kits.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.